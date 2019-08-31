Reviewing ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)’s and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 14.13 N/A -1.34 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.66 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ADMA Biologics Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.7 beta means ADMA Biologics Inc.’s volatility is 170.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s 1.68 beta is the reason why it is 68.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

ADMA Biologics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, 22nd Century Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 and has 8.7 Quick Ratio. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for ADMA Biologics Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 143.30% for ADMA Biologics Inc. with consensus price target of $10.9.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ADMA Biologics Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.4% and 35% respectively. 7.7% are ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46% 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. has 51.46% stronger performance while 22nd Century Group Inc. has -36.14% weaker performance.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.