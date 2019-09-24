Reviewing Adient plc (ADNT)’s and Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC)’s results

Both Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) and Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) are each other’s competitor in the Auto Parts industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adient plc 21 0.13 N/A -16.24 0.00 Visteon Corporation 64 0.75 N/A 4.19 15.71

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adient plc 0.00% -54.1% -13.3% Visteon Corporation 0.00% 17.8% 4.1%

Liquidity

1 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adient plc. Its rival Visteon Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.4 respectively. Visteon Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Adient plc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adient plc 1 3 1 2.20 Visteon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Adient plc is $23.2, with potential upside of 1.49%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Adient plc’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Visteon Corporation shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adient plc -4.31% -1.29% 3.17% 22.93% -51.37% 57.7% Visteon Corporation 3.68% 16.89% 0.43% -14.25% -42.86% 9.29%

For the past year Adient plc has stronger performance than Visteon Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Visteon Corporation beats Adient plc.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks, including vans, pick-up trucks, and sport/crossover utility vehicles. The company operates through Seating and Interiors segments. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, and fabric and complete seat systems. The Interiors segment produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other products. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and China. It has collaboration with FCA US LLC to produce seating for the Chrysler Portal concept vehicles. Adient plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Visteon Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media and enable mobile connectivity applications. It also offers audio systems, including audio head units, amplifiers, and analog and digital radios; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data; SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and head-up displays (HUD), such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver. Visteon Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan.