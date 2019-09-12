Reviewing Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL)’s and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s results

Both Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7%

Liquidity

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 36.6 and 36.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tyme Technologies Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Tyme Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.8% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.4% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Tyme Technologies Inc. has 47.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.