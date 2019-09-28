Reviewing Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL)’s and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)’s results

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 6.53M -2.27 0.00 Novan Inc. 3 0.00 17.78M -0.56 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 410,769,327.55% -281.4% -251.1% Novan Inc. 698,981,798.17% 0% -49.7%

Liquidity

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 36.6 and a Quick Ratio of 36.6. Competitively, Novan Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novan Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.8% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.5% of Novan Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.4% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% are Novan Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84% Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87%

For the past year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Novan Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.