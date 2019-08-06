Reviewing Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL)’s and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s results

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 26 7.97 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1% NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 36.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 36.6. The Current Ratio of rival NanoString Technologies Inc. is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.5. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, NanoString Technologies Inc.’s potential upside is 14.49% and its consensus target price is $29.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.8% and 90.3%. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of NanoString Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84% NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58%

For the past year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while NanoString Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors NanoString Technologies Inc. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.