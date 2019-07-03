Reviewing Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL)’s and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s results

Both Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -2.00 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 30.34 N/A -0.90 0.00

In table 1 we can see Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -687.2% -455.3% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -16% -12.5%

Liquidity

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.2 while its Quick Ratio is 18.2. On the competitive side is, Mesoblast Limited which has a 2.9 Current Ratio and a 2.9 Quick Ratio. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mesoblast Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.7% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 2.7% of Mesoblast Limited shares. Insiders held roughly 3.6% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.69% -22.18% -50.86% 45.22% 0% -55.47% Mesoblast Limited -2.05% -8.36% 23.19% -30.61% -4.54% 27.67%

For the past year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -55.47% weaker performance while Mesoblast Limited has 27.67% stronger performance.

Summary

Mesoblast Limited beats on 6 of the 7 factors Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.