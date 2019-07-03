Reviewing Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL)’s and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s results

Both Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.00
|0.00
|Mesoblast Limited
|5
|30.34
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-687.2%
|-455.3%
|Mesoblast Limited
|0.00%
|-16%
|-12.5%
Liquidity
Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.2 while its Quick Ratio is 18.2. On the competitive side is, Mesoblast Limited which has a 2.9 Current Ratio and a 2.9 Quick Ratio. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mesoblast Limited.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 12.7% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 2.7% of Mesoblast Limited shares. Insiders held roughly 3.6% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-17.69%
|-22.18%
|-50.86%
|45.22%
|0%
|-55.47%
|Mesoblast Limited
|-2.05%
|-8.36%
|23.19%
|-30.61%
|-4.54%
|27.67%
For the past year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -55.47% weaker performance while Mesoblast Limited has 27.67% stronger performance.
Summary
Mesoblast Limited beats on 6 of the 7 factors Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.
