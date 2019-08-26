Reviewing Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL)’s and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -2.49 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 36.6 while its Current Ratio is 36.6. Meanwhile, Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 while its Quick Ratio is 11.8. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.8% and 76.3%. Insiders owned 3.4% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01%

For the past year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Menlo Therapeutics Inc. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.