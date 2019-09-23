Reviewing Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL)’s and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.27
|0.00
|KemPharm Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.26
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KemPharm Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-281.4%
|-251.1%
|KemPharm Inc.
|0.00%
|53.1%
|-171.3%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 36.6 while its Current Ratio is 36.6. Meanwhile, KemPharm Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than KemPharm Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KemPharm Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|KemPharm Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
On the other hand, KemPharm Inc.’s potential upside is 32.91% and its average price target is $1.05.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 16.8% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.4% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.55%
|6.51%
|-33.82%
|-67.15%
|-55.07%
|-64.84%
|KemPharm Inc.
|-9.35%
|-25.44%
|-8.7%
|-53.85%
|-67.69%
|-29.21%
For the past year KemPharm Inc. has weaker performance than Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors KemPharm Inc. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.
KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.
