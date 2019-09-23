Reviewing Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL)’s and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KemPharm Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 36.6 while its Current Ratio is 36.6. Meanwhile, KemPharm Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KemPharm Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, KemPharm Inc.’s potential upside is 32.91% and its average price target is $1.05.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.8% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.4% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84% KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21%

For the past year KemPharm Inc. has weaker performance than Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors KemPharm Inc. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.