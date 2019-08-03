Reviewing Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL)’s and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 76.94 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

36.6 and 36.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 75.11% and its consensus target price is $23.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.8% and 55.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.4% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -64.84% weaker performance while Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has 10.3% stronger performance.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.