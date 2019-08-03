Reviewing Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL)’s and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.27
|0.00
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|76.94
|N/A
|-1.50
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-281.4%
|-251.1%
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
36.6 and 36.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
On the other hand, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 75.11% and its consensus target price is $23.5.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.8% and 55.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.4% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.55%
|6.51%
|-33.82%
|-67.15%
|-55.07%
|-64.84%
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.27%
|11.37%
|28.36%
|0%
|0%
|10.3%
For the past year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -64.84% weaker performance while Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has 10.3% stronger performance.
Summary
Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.
