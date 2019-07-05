Reviewing Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL)’s and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -2.00 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -687.2% -455.3% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18.2 while its Current Ratio is 18.2. Meanwhile, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.7% and 52.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.6% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.69% -22.18% -50.86% 45.22% 0% -55.47% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.64% 7.57% -2.03% -34.98% -28.93% -7.74%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.