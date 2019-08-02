Reviewing Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL)’s and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s results

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.27
|0.00
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.38
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-281.4%
|-251.1%
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-92.8%
|-81.2%
Liquidity
Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 36.6 while its Quick Ratio is 36.6. On the competitive side is, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.3 Current Ratio and a 5.3 Quick Ratio. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 16.8% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.4% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.55%
|6.51%
|-33.82%
|-67.15%
|-55.07%
|-64.84%
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1.35%
|-19.86%
|-26.62%
|5.61%
|-57.49%
|13.57%
For the past year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.
