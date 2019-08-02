Reviewing Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL)’s and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s results

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2%

Liquidity

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 36.6 while its Quick Ratio is 36.6. On the competitive side is, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.3 Current Ratio and a 5.3 Quick Ratio. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.8% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.4% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57%

For the past year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.