Reviewing Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL)’s and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)’s results

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 6.53M -2.27 0.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 35.10M -0.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 410,769,327.55% -281.4% -251.1% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,069,469,835.47% -31.2% -28.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 36.6 while its Current Ratio is 36.6. Meanwhile, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 21.5 while its Quick Ratio is 21.5. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.8% and 21%. Insiders held 3.4% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 41.36% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.19% 1.3% -2.5% -11.86% -55.74% -22.39%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.