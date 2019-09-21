Reviewing Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL)’s and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)’s results

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 200 10.64 N/A 3.10 67.86

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8%

Liquidity

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 36.6 and a Quick Ratio of 36.6. Competitively, Bio-Techne Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Bio-Techne Corporation is $270, which is potential 34.71% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.8% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.5% of Bio-Techne Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.4%. Competitively, Bio-Techne Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21%

For the past year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -64.84% weaker performance while Bio-Techne Corporation has 45.21% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Bio-Techne Corporation beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.