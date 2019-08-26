Reviewing Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL)’s and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)’s results

Both Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 10.65 N/A -7.90 0.00

Table 1 highlights Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aravive Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aravive Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 36.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 36.6. The Current Ratio of rival Aravive Inc. is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.8. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aravive Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.8% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 30% of Aravive Inc. shares. About 3.4% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of Aravive Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Aravive Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Aravive Inc. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.