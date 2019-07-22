Reviewing Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL)’s and AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB)’s results

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.00 0.00 AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -687.2% -455.3% AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.7% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 6.45% of AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation shares. Insiders owned 3.6% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.28% of AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.69% -22.18% -50.86% 45.22% 0% -55.47% AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation -16.34% 9.17% 27.16% 7.43% -70.83% 54.1%

For the past year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -55.47% weaker performance while AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation has 54.1% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for antibiotic-resistant infections using bacteriophage-based technology. It is also developing targeted and personalized bacteriophage therapies for patients with serious or life-threatening antibiotic-resistant infections. The company has reported results from two Phase I clinical trials of AB-SA01 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus in chronic rhinosinusitis patients, as well as evaluating the safety of AB-SA01 when administered topically to the intact skin of healthy adults. Its pipeline also includes AB-PA01 for the treatment of pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections in cystic fibrosis and chronic rhinosinusitis patients. AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation has a research collaboration agreement with Royal Brompton Hospital; a license agreement with University of Leicester to develop a phage therapy that targets and kills various clinically relevant toxin types of C. difficile; a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research and Materiel Command and the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research to develop and commercialize bacteriophage therapeutics to treat S. aureus, E. coli, and P. aeruginosa infections; and a clinical trial agreement with the University of Adelaide. The company was formerly known as Targeted Genetics Corporation and changed its name to AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation in February 2011. AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.