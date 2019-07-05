Reviewing Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL)’s and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)’s results

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -2.00 0.00 Altimmune Inc. 3 3.02 N/A -22.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Altimmune Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -687.2% -455.3% Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -103.4% -77%

Liquidity

18.2 and 18.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Altimmune Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Altimmune Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.7% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.8% of Altimmune Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.6% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.4% of Altimmune Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.69% -22.18% -50.86% 45.22% 0% -55.47% Altimmune Inc. -11.71% -12% -13.44% -28.84% -83.08% 28.16%

For the past year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Altimmune Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Altimmune Inc. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.