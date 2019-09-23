Reviewing Adesto Technologies Corporation (IOTS)’s and GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)’s results

Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) and GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) have been rivals in the Data Storage Devices for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adesto Technologies Corporation 8 2.54 N/A -1.08 0.00 GDS Holdings Limited 38 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Adesto Technologies Corporation and GDS Holdings Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adesto Technologies Corporation 0.00% -49.5% -20.8% GDS Holdings Limited 0.00% -7.9% -2.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Adesto Technologies Corporation is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival GDS Holdings Limited is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.2. GDS Holdings Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Adesto Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Adesto Technologies Corporation and GDS Holdings Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adesto Technologies Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 GDS Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Adesto Technologies Corporation’s average price target is $12, while its potential upside is 31.43%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.8% of Adesto Technologies Corporation shares and 54.5% of GDS Holdings Limited shares. Insiders held roughly 5.2% of Adesto Technologies Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 72.75% of GDS Holdings Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adesto Technologies Corporation 0.83% 4.16% 37.64% 70.74% 52.14% 93.64% GDS Holdings Limited 0.93% 9.67% 7.3% 52.58% 18.5% 78.35%

For the past year Adesto Technologies Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than GDS Holdings Limited.

Summary

GDS Holdings Limited beats on 5 of the 8 factors Adesto Technologies Corporation.

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific and ultra-low power non-volatile memory products. The company offers standard serial flash products, including DataFlash for data-logging applications, such as industrial automation, home automation sensing, and health and fitness tracking; Fusion Flash for use in various high-volume consumer applications comprising wearables, mobile, and other applications; and EcoXip that enables enhanced processor performance and reduced system power consumption. It also provides conductive bridging random access memory based products, which include Mavriq for Internet of Things and other applications, which include camera sensors, Bluetooth low energy devices, wearables, gaming components, printer cartridges, medical equipment, and other devices; and Moneta for retail beacons, wearable medical and fitness devices, industrial and environmental sensors, agricultural monitors, and other low energy/long battery life, or energy harvesting system applications. The company sells its products directly through a network of representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers in the United States, Rest of Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Adesto Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chengdu. The company serves Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. GDS Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.