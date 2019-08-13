Reviewing Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO)’s and Its Peers results

As Farm Products company, Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Adecoagro S.A. has 67.8% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 48.49% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Adecoagro S.A. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 17.87% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Adecoagro S.A. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adecoagro S.A. 0.00% -3.80% -1.70% Industry Average 85.80% 7.04% 3.45%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Adecoagro S.A. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Adecoagro S.A. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 48.02M 55.97M 50.93

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Adecoagro S.A. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adecoagro S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.60 2.83

With consensus target price of $8.5, Adecoagro S.A. has a potential upside of 43.58%. The peers have a potential upside of 43.43%. Based on the results delivered earlier the analysts’ belief is that Adecoagro S.A.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Adecoagro S.A. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adecoagro S.A. -1.6% -4.93% -1.6% -9.88% -20.68% -3.02% Industry Average 4.88% 9.25% 12.37% 33.40% 64.34% 35.32%

For the past year Adecoagro S.A. had bearish trend while Adecoagro S.A.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adecoagro S.A. are 1.6 and 0.9. Competitively, Adecoagro S.A.’s peers have 2.59 and 2.13 for Current and Quick Ratio. Adecoagro S.A.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adecoagro S.A.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.58 shows that Adecoagro S.A. is 42.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Adecoagro S.A.’s rivals’ beta is 0.75 which is 25.07% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Adecoagro S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Adecoagro S.A.’s peers beat Adecoagro S.A. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Adecoagro S.A., an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company is involved in planting, harvesting, and selling grains, oilseeds, and fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and others; and providing grain warehousing/conditioning, and handling and drying services to third parties. It also engages in planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing rice; and producing and selling fluid milk and other dairy products. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation and processing of sugar and ethanol, as well as cogeneration of electricity from sugarcane bagasse; and identification and acquisition of underdeveloped and undermanaged farmland, and realization of value through the strategic disposition of assets. Further, it is involved in leasing approximately 27,216 hectares of pasture land to cattle farmers in Argentina; and coffee plantation in the Rio de Janeiro farm located in Western Bahia to a third party. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned a total of 246,139 hectares, which comprised 19 farms in Argentina, 11 farms in Brazil, and 1 farm in Uruguay; 3 rice processing facilities in Argentina; 2 dairy facilities with approximately 6,880 milking cows in Argentina; 11 grain and rice conditioning and storage plants in Argentina; and 3 sugar and ethanol mills in Brazil with a sugarcane crushing capacity of 11.2 million tons, as well as had a total of 232 MW of installed cogeneration capacity. Adecoagro S.A. was founded in 2002 and is based in Luxembourg.