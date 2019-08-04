Reviewing Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)’s and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s results

Both Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 39 78.48 N/A -0.44 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 2489.79 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is 7.1 while its Current Ratio is 7.3. Meanwhile, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.9 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, which is potential 77.17% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares and 24.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares. Competitively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.78% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has -4.34% weaker performance while Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 256.57% stronger performance.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.