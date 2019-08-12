Reviewing Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)’s and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)’s results

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 39 88.32 N/A -0.44 0.00 Vical Incorporated 1 106.45 N/A -0.55 0.00

In table 1 we can see Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Vical Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6%

Liquidity

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. On the competitive side is, Vical Incorporated which has a 36.8 Current Ratio and a 36.8 Quick Ratio. Vical Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares and 33.9% of Vical Incorporated shares. Insiders owned roughly 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 0.97% are Vical Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34% Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has stronger performance than Vical Incorporated

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Vical Incorporated.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.