Reviewing Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)’s and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s results

Both Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 41 0.00 61.09M -0.44 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 11 0.00 14.00M -2.40 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 148,132,880.70% 0% 0% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 129,629,629.63% -49% -35.3%

Liquidity

7.3 and 7.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation. Its rival Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.2% and 66.4%. About 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation was less bearish than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.