Reviewing Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)’s and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s results

Both Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|41
|0.00
|61.09M
|-0.44
|0.00
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|11
|0.00
|14.00M
|-2.40
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|148,132,880.70%
|0%
|0%
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|129,629,629.63%
|-49%
|-35.3%
Liquidity
7.3 and 7.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation. Its rival Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.2% and 66.4%. About 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|-4.53%
|-3.87%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-4.34%
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|-4.73%
|-20.71%
|-41.45%
|-20.71%
|-21.72%
|-46.5%
For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation was less bearish than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.
Summary
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.