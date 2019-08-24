Reviewing Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)’s and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 40 77.45 N/A -0.44 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 82 620.33 N/A -3.83 0.00

In table 1 we can see Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are 7.3 and 7.1 respectively. Its competitor Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.2 and its Quick Ratio is 12.2. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $81.33, with potential downside of -2.42%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.2% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation had bearish trend while Mirati Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.