Reviewing Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)’s and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s results

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|42
|0.00
|61.09M
|-0.44
|0.00
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|9
|0.00
|7.34M
|-1.39
|0.00
Demonstrates Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|145,729,961.83%
|0%
|0%
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|83,125,707.81%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
7.3 and 7.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation. Its rival Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14 and 14 respectively. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.2% and 78.8%. Insiders owned roughly 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|-4.53%
|-3.87%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-4.34%
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|4.07%
|-32.12%
|-47.36%
|0%
|0%
|-46.1%
For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has stronger performance than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
Summary
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Kaleido BioSciences Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.
