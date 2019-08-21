Reviewing Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)’s and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)’s results

Both Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 40 84.37 N/A -0.44 0.00 IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

IMV Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11.25 average price target and a 307.61% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.5% of IMV Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, IMV Inc. has 16.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34% IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has stronger performance than IMV Inc.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats IMV Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.