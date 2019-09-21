Reviewing Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)’s and Immune Design Corp. (:)’s results

Both Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Immune Design Corp. (:) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 42 71.18 N/A -0.44 0.00 Immune Design Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Immune Design Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Immune Design Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Immune Design Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.09% of Immune Design Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 4.7%. Comparatively, Immune Design Corp. has 1.35% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34% Immune Design Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. It primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS product discovery platforms. The company's products include CMB305, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen; LV305 that is in Phase 1 trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or metastatic melanoma, sarcoma, ovarian cancer, or non-small cell lung cancer that express NY-ESO-1; and G100, an intratumoral immune activation product candidate for the treatment of patients with Merkel cell carcinoma and non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. In addition, its technologies are also used in the fields of infectious diseases and allergies. The company has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, TheraVectys SA, Infectious Disease Research Institute, MedImmune LLC, and Sanofi; and a collaboration agreement with Sanofi Pasteur. Immune Design Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.