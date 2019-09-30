Reviewing Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)’s and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)’s results

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 43 0.00 61.09M -0.44 0.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 9.12M -0.92 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 142,135,877.15% 0% 0% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 340,298,507.46% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.2% and 13.72%. Insiders held 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation had bearish trend while DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.