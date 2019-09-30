Reviewing Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)’s and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)’s results

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|43
|0.00
|61.09M
|-0.44
|0.00
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|0.00
|9.12M
|-0.92
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|142,135,877.15%
|0%
|0%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|340,298,507.46%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.2% and 13.72%. Insiders held 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|-4.53%
|-3.87%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-4.34%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.53%
|-23.25%
|11.93%
|-2.51%
|-54.51%
|28.18%
For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation had bearish trend while DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
