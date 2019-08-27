Reviewing Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)’s and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s results

Both Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|41
|79.93
|N/A
|-0.44
|0.00
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.06
|0.00
Demonstrates Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Dare Bioscience Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Dare Bioscience Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|0.00%
|-150.1%
|-130.6%
Liquidity
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. On the competitive side is, Dare Bioscience Inc. which has a 4.2 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dare Bioscience Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Dare Bioscience Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.2% and 8.2%. 4.7% are Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Dare Bioscience Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|-4.53%
|-3.87%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-4.34%
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|2.17%
|-6.1%
|-25.07%
|-3.97%
|-31.58%
|7.85%
For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has -4.34% weaker performance while Dare Bioscience Inc. has 7.85% stronger performance.
Summary
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Dare Bioscience Inc.
DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.
