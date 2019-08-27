Reviewing Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)’s and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s results

Both Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 41 79.93 N/A -0.44 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Demonstrates Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Dare Bioscience Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Dare Bioscience Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6%

Liquidity

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. On the competitive side is, Dare Bioscience Inc. which has a 4.2 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dare Bioscience Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Dare Bioscience Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.2% and 8.2%. 4.7% are Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Dare Bioscience Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34% Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has -4.34% weaker performance while Dare Bioscience Inc. has 7.85% stronger performance.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Dare Bioscience Inc.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.