Reviewing Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)’s and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s results

Since Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|42
|72.07
|N/A
|-0.44
|0.00
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|7.88
|N/A
|-4.54
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-40.8%
|-30.9%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is 7.1 while its Current Ratio is 7.3. Meanwhile, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.4 while its Quick Ratio is 7.4. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.5% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% are Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.36% are Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|-4.53%
|-3.87%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-4.34%
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.11%
|-18.96%
|-41.55%
|-64.55%
|-67.34%
|-26.56%
For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Celldex Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.
