Reviewing Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)’s and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s results

Since Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 42 72.07 N/A -0.44 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 3 7.88 N/A -4.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is 7.1 while its Current Ratio is 7.3. Meanwhile, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.4 while its Quick Ratio is 7.4. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.5% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% are Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.36% are Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Celldex Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.