Reviewing Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)’s and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)’s results

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 39 90.57 N/A -0.44 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Demonstrates Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6%

Liquidity

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. On the competitive side is, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 3 Quick Ratio. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is $3, which is potential 347.76% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 54.7% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s share held by insiders are 4.7%. Insiders Competitively, held 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation was less bearish than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.