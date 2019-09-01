Reviewing Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)’s and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)’s results

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 41 86.45 N/A -0.44 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 16 19.57 N/A -4.25 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6%

Liquidity

7.3 and 7.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation. Its rival Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8 and 8 respectively. Assembly Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Assembly Biosciences Inc. is $42, which is potential 271.35% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares and 89% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares. 4.7% are Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 6.3% are Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has stronger performance than Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.