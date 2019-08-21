Reviewing Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)’s and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)’s results

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|40
|84.42
|N/A
|-0.44
|0.00
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.38
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd on the other hand boasts of a $14 consensus price target and a 480.91% potential upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|-4.53%
|-3.87%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-4.34%
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|-22.25%
|-33.11%
|-48.79%
|0%
|0%
|-72.5%
For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.
Summary
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.
