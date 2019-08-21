Reviewing Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)’s and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)’s results

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 40 84.42 N/A -0.44 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd on the other hand boasts of a $14 consensus price target and a 480.91% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.