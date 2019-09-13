Reviewing Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)’s and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s results

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 42 71.43 N/A -0.44 0.00 Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Affimed N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2%

Liquidity

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.3 and 7.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Affimed N.V. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Affimed N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Affimed N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Affimed N.V. is $8, which is potential 155.59% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares and 41.7% of Affimed N.V. shares. Insiders owned roughly 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.15% of Affimed N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34% Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation was more bearish than Affimed N.V.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Affimed N.V.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.