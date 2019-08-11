Reviewing Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP)’s and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 4.81 N/A -1.02 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s average price target is $7.5, while its potential upside is 286.60%. On the other hand, Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 657.58% and its average price target is $2.5. Based on the results given earlier, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.4% and 40.67% respectively. Insiders owned 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.26% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59%

For the past year Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was less bearish than Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc beats Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.