Reviewing Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP)’s and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)’s results

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 3.62 N/A -1.02 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and resTORbio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and resTORbio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3% resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31%

Liquidity

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, resTORbio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 31.4 and has 31.4 Quick Ratio. resTORbio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and resTORbio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00 resTORbio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s upside potential currently stands at 400.00% and an $7.5 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 73.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares and 54.1% of resTORbio Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s shares. Competitively, resTORbio Inc. has 38.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78% resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22%

For the past year Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while resTORbio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors resTORbio Inc. beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.