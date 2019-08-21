Reviewing Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP)’s and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s results

This is a contrast between Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|4
|4.01
|N/A
|-1.02
|0.00
|Radius Health Inc.
|21
|7.97
|N/A
|-4.45
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Radius Health Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|-45%
|-38.3%
|Radius Health Inc.
|0.00%
|-252.8%
|-65.9%
Risk and Volatility
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 1.55 beta, while its volatility is 55.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Radius Health Inc. on the other hand, has 0.92 beta which makes it 8.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
8.5 and 8.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc. Its rival Radius Health Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Radius Health Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Radius Health Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Radius Health Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 362.96% upside potential and an average price target of $7.5. Meanwhile, Radius Health Inc.’s consensus price target is $24, while its potential upside is 4.53%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc seems more appealing than Radius Health Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Radius Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.4% and 0% respectively. 0.22% are Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Radius Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|-0.6%
|-9.86%
|-31.6%
|-29.4%
|-65.11%
|-42.78%
|Radius Health Inc.
|-5.46%
|-12.52%
|4.58%
|18.69%
|-11.25%
|30.14%
For the past year Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has -42.78% weaker performance while Radius Health Inc. has 30.14% stronger performance.
Summary
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc beats Radius Health Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
