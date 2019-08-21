Reviewing Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP)’s and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s results

This is a contrast between Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 4.01 N/A -1.02 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 21 7.97 N/A -4.45 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Radius Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Risk and Volatility

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 1.55 beta, while its volatility is 55.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Radius Health Inc. on the other hand, has 0.92 beta which makes it 8.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

8.5 and 8.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc. Its rival Radius Health Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Radius Health Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 362.96% upside potential and an average price target of $7.5. Meanwhile, Radius Health Inc.’s consensus price target is $24, while its potential upside is 4.53%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc seems more appealing than Radius Health Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Radius Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.4% and 0% respectively. 0.22% are Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Radius Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78% Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14%

For the past year Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has -42.78% weaker performance while Radius Health Inc. has 30.14% stronger performance.

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc beats Radius Health Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.