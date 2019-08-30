Reviewing Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP)’s and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)’s results

This is a contrast between Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 3.96 N/A -1.02 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.31 N/A -15.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.55 shows that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Melinta Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 4.21 beta which makes it 321.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is 8.5 while its Current Ratio is 8.5. Meanwhile, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$7.5 is Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 368.75%. Meanwhile, Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $14, while its potential upside is 522.22%. The data provided earlier shows that Melinta Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 73.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares and 24.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.22% are Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Melinta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.