Reviewing Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP)’s and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)’s results

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 7.78 N/A -1.02 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 18.74 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 highlights Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -13.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.38 beta indicates that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is 38.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.25 beta which makes it 125.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.5. The Current Ratio of rival KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.6. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is $7.5, with potential upside of 96.85%. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $35 consensus target price and a 69.82% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc appears more favorable than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.1% and 81%. About 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -10.42% -9.37% -19.71% -37.38% -69.69% -32.7% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.54% -2.81% 25.94% 28.75% 172.21% 22.68%

For the past year Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has -32.7% weaker performance while KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 22.68% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.