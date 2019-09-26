Reviewing Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP)’s and Its Competitors results

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45.00% -38.30% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.66 2.80

$7.5 is the average price target of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, with a potential upside of 349.10%. The potential upside of the peers is 180.77%. With higher possible upside potential for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s rivals, equities research analysts think Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is less favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s peers Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.55 shows that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s peers are 76.75% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Dividends

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc does not pay a dividend.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.