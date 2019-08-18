Reviewing Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP)’s and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 4.04 N/A -1.02 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 90 9.56 N/A -10.75 0.00

In table 1 we can see Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.55 shows that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.31 which is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.5. The Current Ratio of rival Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.7. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 9 2.64

$7.5 is Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s average target price while its potential upside is 360.12%. On the other hand, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 149.80% and its average target price is $159.87. Based on the data shown earlier, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.4% and 73.2%. Insiders held roughly 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.4% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.