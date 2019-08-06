Reviewing Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP)’s and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s results

Both Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 5.43 N/A -1.02 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.86 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and ImmunoGen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and ImmunoGen Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3% ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9%

Volatility and Risk

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a beta of 1.55 and its 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, ImmunoGen Inc. has beta of 2.28 which is 128.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Its competitor ImmunoGen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and its Quick Ratio is 4.7. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ImmunoGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and ImmunoGen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

$7.5 is Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s average target price while its potential upside is 240.91%. Meanwhile, ImmunoGen Inc.’s average target price is $5.08, while its potential upside is 103.20%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc seems more appealing than ImmunoGen Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 73.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares and 80.3% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares. Competitively, ImmunoGen Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78% ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13%

For the past year Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s stock price has smaller decline than ImmunoGen Inc.

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc beats ImmunoGen Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.