Reviewing Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP)’s and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)’s results

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 4.81 N/A -1.02 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 10.50 N/A -1.10 0.00

Demonstrates Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and iBio Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and iBio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3% iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9%

Volatility & Risk

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 1.55 beta, while its volatility is 55.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, iBio Inc. has beta of 0.83 which is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and iBio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00 iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$7.5 is Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s average price target while its potential upside is 286.60%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and iBio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.4% and 8.1%. About 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.24% are iBio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78% iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02%

For the past year Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was more bearish than iBio Inc.

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc beats iBio Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.