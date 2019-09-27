Reviewing Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP)’s and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR)’s results

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|2
|-1.27
|48.09M
|-1.02
|0.00
|CytRx Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|30.78M
|-0.31
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and CytRx Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|2,858,586,459.01%
|-45%
|-38.3%
|CytRx Corporation
|9,459,127,228.03%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and CytRx Corporation are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|CytRx Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 417.24% upside potential and an average target price of $7.5.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 73.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares are held by institutional investors while 10.22% of CytRx Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders are 0.22%. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.5% of CytRx Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|-0.6%
|-9.86%
|-31.6%
|-29.4%
|-65.11%
|-42.78%
|CytRx Corporation
|1.14%
|4.41%
|-34.85%
|-35.8%
|-69.25%
|-20.9%
For the past year Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s stock price has bigger decline than CytRx Corporation.
Summary
CytRx Corporation beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc on 7 of the 11 factors.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
