Reviewing Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP)’s and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|4
|6.49
|N/A
|-1.02
|0.00
|ContraFect Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.52
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and ContraFect Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and ContraFect Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|-45%
|-38.3%
|ContraFect Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|-125.8%
Risk and Volatility
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s volatility measures that it’s 38.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.38 beta. Competitively, ContraFect Corporation is 138.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.38 beta.
Liquidity
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, ContraFect Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.4 and has 5.4 Quick Ratio. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ContraFect Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and ContraFect Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|ContraFect Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 135.85% for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc with consensus price target of $7.5.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and ContraFect Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.1% and 55.7%. About 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 10% are ContraFect Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|-10.42%
|-9.37%
|-19.71%
|-37.38%
|-69.69%
|-32.7%
|ContraFect Corporation
|-6.32%
|-22.15%
|22.31%
|-77.21%
|-72.28%
|-67.38%
For the past year Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has stronger performance than ContraFect Corporation
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc beats ContraFect Corporation.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.
