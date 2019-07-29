Reviewing Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP)’s and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 6.49 N/A -1.02 0.00 ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and ContraFect Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and ContraFect Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3% ContraFect Corporation 0.00% 0% -125.8%

Risk and Volatility

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s volatility measures that it’s 38.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.38 beta. Competitively, ContraFect Corporation is 138.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.38 beta.

Liquidity

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, ContraFect Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.4 and has 5.4 Quick Ratio. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ContraFect Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and ContraFect Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00 ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 135.85% for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc with consensus price target of $7.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and ContraFect Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.1% and 55.7%. About 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 10% are ContraFect Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -10.42% -9.37% -19.71% -37.38% -69.69% -32.7% ContraFect Corporation -6.32% -22.15% 22.31% -77.21% -72.28% -67.38%

For the past year Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has stronger performance than ContraFect Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc beats ContraFect Corporation.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.