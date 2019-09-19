Reviewing Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP)’s and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)’s results

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 3 4.34 N/A -1.02 0.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8%

Risk & Volatility

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s current beta is 1.55 and it happens to be 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 1.84 which is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Its competitor Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 and its Quick Ratio is 6.8. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Calithera Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$7.5 is Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 328.57%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 73.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares and 61.2% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74%

For the past year Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has -42.78% weaker performance while Calithera Biosciences Inc. has 5.74% stronger performance.

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc beats on 6 of the 8 factors Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.