Reviewing Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP)’s and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX)’s results

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 4.55 N/A -1.02 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4%

Risk and Volatility

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.55 beta. Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has a 0.76 beta and it is 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a consensus target price of $7.5, and a 286.60% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.4% and 6.4%. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders are 0.22%. Competitively, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has 42.43% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4%

For the past year Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s stock price has smaller decline than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.