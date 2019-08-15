Reviewing Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP)’s and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 3.77 N/A -1.02 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 12.65 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Risk & Volatility

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.55 beta. Competitively, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s beta is 2.7 which is 170.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. On the competitive side is, ADMA Biologics Inc. which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and ADMA Biologics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

$7.5 is Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s average price target while its potential upside is 393.42%. Competitively ADMA Biologics Inc. has an average price target of $10.9, with potential upside of 178.06%. The data provided earlier shows that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc appears more favorable than ADMA Biologics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 73.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares and 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares. 0.22% are Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has -42.78% weaker performance while ADMA Biologics Inc. has 51.46% stronger performance.

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors ADMA Biologics Inc.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.