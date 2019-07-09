Reviewing Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (AE)’s and Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP)’s results

Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) and Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adams Resources & Energy Inc. 38 0.08 N/A 1.59 22.20 Sprague Resources LP 18 0.11 N/A 3.16 5.96

Table 1 highlights Adams Resources & Energy Inc. and Sprague Resources LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Sprague Resources LP appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adams Resources & Energy Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Adams Resources & Energy Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Sprague Resources LP, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Adams Resources & Energy Inc. and Sprague Resources LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adams Resources & Energy Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 2.2% Sprague Resources LP 0.00% 15.2% 2.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.99 beta means Adams Resources & Energy Inc.’s volatility is 1.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Sprague Resources LP has beta of 1.54 which is 54.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Adams Resources & Energy Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Sprague Resources LP is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Adams Resources & Energy Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sprague Resources LP.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Adams Resources & Energy Inc. and Sprague Resources LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 39.3% and 18%. Insiders owned roughly 49.19% of Adams Resources & Energy Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 59.78% are Sprague Resources LP’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adams Resources & Energy Inc. 0.66% -2.54% -14.69% -12.21% -21.9% -8.81% Sprague Resources LP 2.95% -3.29% 7.35% -2.74% -21.54% 29.95%

For the past year Adams Resources & Energy Inc. has -8.81% weaker performance while Sprague Resources LP has 29.95% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Adams Resources & Energy Inc. beats Sprague Resources LP.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale and commercial customers. This segmentÂ’s wholesale customers consist of approximately 1,100 home heating oil retailers, and diesel fuel and gasoline resellers; and commercial customers include federal and state agencies, municipalities, regional transit authorities, large industrial companies, real estate management companies, hospitals, educational institutions, and asphalt paving companies. The Natural Gas segment purchases, sells, and distributes natural gas to approximately 15,000 commercial and industrial customer locations across 13 states in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. The Materials Handling segment offloads, stores, and prepares for delivery of customer-owned products, including asphalt, clay slurry, salt, gypsum, residual fuel, coal, petroleum coke, caustic soda, tallow, pulp, and heavy equipment. The Other Operations segment engages in the marketing and distribution of coal; commercial trucking; and heating equipment service activities. The company owns and/or operates a network of 19 refined products and materials handling terminals located throughout the Northeast United States and Quebec, Canada that have a combined storage capacity of approximately 14.1 million barrels for refined products and other liquid materials, as well as approximately 2.0 million square feet of materials handling capacity. Sprague Resources LP was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.