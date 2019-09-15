Reviewing Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADMS)’s and MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOS)’s results

Both Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) and MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOS) are Drugs – Generic companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 3.64 N/A -4.61 0.00 MYOS RENS Technology Inc. 1 26.20 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 highlights Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MYOS RENS Technology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MYOS RENS Technology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -122.4% -50.7% MYOS RENS Technology Inc. 0.00% -86.6% -65.1%

Volatility & Risk

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 68.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.68. MYOS RENS Technology Inc.’s 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.83 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7 and 6.9. Competitively, MYOS RENS Technology Inc. has 3.5 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MYOS RENS Technology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MYOS RENS Technology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 MYOS RENS Technology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 26.38% upside potential and a consensus price target of $8.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5% of MYOS RENS Technology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.9% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, MYOS RENS Technology Inc. has 24.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.47% 3.99% -1.26% -29.58% -73.41% -26.7% MYOS RENS Technology Inc. -8.38% -1.61% 16.2% -11.05% 19.53% 7.75%

For the past year Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.7% weaker performance while MYOS RENS Technology Inc. has 7.75% stronger performance.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises ADS-5102, a chrono-synchronous amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its portfolio also comprises of Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended-release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The companyÂ’s products under development include ADS-4101, a chrono-synchronous lacosamide therapy that has completed first Phase I clinical study for the treatment of partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy. The company was formerly known as NeuroMolecular Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2007. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc., a bionutrition and biotherapeutics company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of nutritional and therapeutic products for maintaining and enhancing the health and performance of muscle tissue. The company primarily focuses on developing the products that enhance muscle health and function essential to the management of sarcopenia, cachexia, and degenerative muscle diseases, and as an adjunct to the treatment of obesity. Its products include Re Muscle Health products, a direct-to-consumer portfolio of muscle health bars, meal replacement shakes, and daily supplement powders; and Qurr line of products comprising flavored puddings, powders, and shakes. The company sells its Re Muscle Health products through e-commerce Websites; and Qurr line of products through convenient direct online ordering without a prescription. The company was formerly known as MYOS Corporation and changed its name to MYOS RENS Technology Inc. in March 2016. MYOS RENS Technology Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Cedar Knolls, New Jersey.