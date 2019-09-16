Reviewing Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADMS)’s and Its Competitors results

As Drugs – Generic company, Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 98% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 67.83% institutional ownership for its competitors. 1.9% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.35% of all Drugs – Generic companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -122.40% -50.70% Industry Average 8.34% 72.85% 5.16%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 30.79M 369.43M 157.92

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.73 2.31 2.59

With consensus price target of $8, Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a potential upside of 27.80%. As a group, Drugs – Generic companies have a potential upside of 86.14%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the data shown earlier is that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.47% 3.99% -1.26% -29.58% -73.41% -26.7% Industry Average 5.03% 7.83% 17.34% 45.36% 47.37% 52.23%

For the past year Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7 and a Quick Ratio of 6.9. Competitively, Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 4.81 and has 4.38 Quick Ratio. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.68 shows that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.71 which is 71.40% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers beat Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises ADS-5102, a chrono-synchronous amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its portfolio also comprises of Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended-release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The companyÂ’s products under development include ADS-4101, a chrono-synchronous lacosamide therapy that has completed first Phase I clinical study for the treatment of partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy. The company was formerly known as NeuroMolecular Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2007. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.