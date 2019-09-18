Reviewing Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADMS)’s and Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)’s results

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) and Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) compete with each other in the Drugs – Generic sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 3.62 N/A -4.61 0.00 Galectin Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -122.4% -50.7% Galectin Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -202.7%

Risk and Volatility

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.68 and it happens to be 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Galectin Therapeutics Inc.’s 197.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.97 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.9. The Current Ratio of rival Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is 8.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.3. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galectin Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Galectin Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 26.98% upside potential and a consensus target price of $8.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98% and 15.9%. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.9%. Insiders Competitively, held 18% of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.47% 3.99% -1.26% -29.58% -73.41% -26.7% Galectin Therapeutics Inc. -5.13% -8.64% -14.94% -24.8% -25.7% 7.87%

For the past year Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.7% weaker performance while Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has 7.87% stronger performance.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises ADS-5102, a chrono-synchronous amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its portfolio also comprises of Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended-release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The companyÂ’s products under development include ADS-4101, a chrono-synchronous lacosamide therapy that has completed first Phase I clinical study for the treatment of partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy. The company was formerly known as NeuroMolecular Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2007. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes galectin-3 inhibitor (GR-MD-02), a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer for the treatment of liver fibrosis and liver cirrhosis in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients, as well as for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in developing GM-CT-01, which is in pre-clinical development state for the treatment of cardiac and vascular fibrosis, as well as focuses on developing GR-MD-02 for the treatment of psoriasis. The company, through its collaborative joint venture, Galectin Sciences, LLC with SBH Sciences, Inc., is also involved in the research and development of small organic molecule inhibitors of galectin-3 for oral administration. The company was formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2011. Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.